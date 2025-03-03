Maharani Season 4 Teaser OUT: Huma Qureshi exudes boss-lady vibes as she declares love for her ‘family’ Bihar and warns those who dare to harm it

The gripping political drama Maharani has captivated audiences since its debut in 2021 on a leading OTT platform. Now, Huma Qureshi is all set to make a powerful comeback in the much-anticipated fourth season. The makers have finally unveiled the teaser, and it’s nothing short of intense. With her commanding presence, Huma radiates boss-lady energy, declaring her unwavering love for her 'family' in Bihar while issuing a stern warning to those who dare to challenge it.

The teaser of Maharani 4 is a power-packed glimpse of Huma Qureshi in full boss-lady mode, delivering dialogues that command attention. With an intense aura, she acknowledges the labels thrown at her before setting the record straight. Power isn’t her motivation; it’s family, and for her, Bihar is family.

She warns that anyone daring to harm it will face consequences that could shake the very foundations of her rule. Her fierce presence and hard-hitting lines are more than enough to leave fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter.

SonyLIV set the stage for Maharani 4 by unveiling its teaser with the announcement, "Ho jaiye taiyaar Maharani ka swagat karne chauthi baar! #MaharaniS4 teaser out now!" As soon as it dropped, excitement soared. Rajkummar Rao commented, "Can’t wait." A fan called it the "most awaited. Super duper series. Huma Qureshi has awesome acting." Another simply wrote, "Omg," while one speculated, "April mai aayegi." Though the release date is yet to be confirmed, the buzz proves Maharani 4 is already a highly anticipated show.

Meanwhile, on February 18, 2025, the creators of Maharani officially kicked off production for the highly anticipated new season. The announcement featured an image of a clapboard marked with ‘muhurat’, signifying the beginning of filming. It also confirmed that Subhash Kapoor remains the show's creator, with Puneet Prakash directing this chapter. Anurag Solanki takes charge as the cinematographer, while production duties rest with Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda.

Sharing the update, the team expressed gratitude, stating, “Your love made this possible! After three incredible seasons, we’re back with Season 4. #MaharaniS4 shoot begins!” Additional photos captured the creative team beaming with excitement as they posed with the clapboard and immersed themselves in bringing the next installment to life, one that audiences have eagerly awaited.

Maharani has seen a shift in directors across its seasons. Karan Sharma directed the first installment, followed by Ravindra Gautam for the second, and Saurabh Bhave took the reins for the third. The political drama revolves around Huma Qureshi’s compelling portrayal of Rani Bharti, the central character. She is joined by a talented ensemble cast, including Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Inaamulhaq, and others, who bring depth to the gripping narrative.

