Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hails Salman Khan for donating 1 lakh sanitizers for the Mumbai Police

, who has been spending his lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse with his family, has been doing his bit to extend his support to the deshwasi in this crisis situation of coronavirus pandemic. From donating ration to extending financial help to the specially abled workers of the industry, Bollywood’s Sultan has been doing it all during the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. And now, the superstar is once again making the headlines for another special gesture and this time for Mumbai Police who are among the frontline warriors during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star has extended support to the Mumbai Police and donated 1 lakh hand sanitizers for our braveheart warriors. To note, Salman’s noble gesture came into light after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hailed him on micro-blogging site Twitter. Singing praises for the Ek Tha Tiger actor, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for providing 1Lakh Hand Sanitizers to our @MumbaiPolice #WarAgainstVirus.” The superstar also expressed his gratitude towards the Maharashtra government for recognizing his efforts and replied to Thackeray’s tweet saying, “Thank u @CMOMaharashtra @Iamrahulkanal @MumbaiPolice #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Take a look at CM Thackeray’s tweet for Salman Khan:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman was supposed to treat his fans with a big release this Eid as Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was scheduled to release this month. However, given the coronavirus outbreak, the release of the movie has been pushed indefinitely. To note Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai happens to be a cop drama which has been helmed by Prabhdheva and also stars Randeep Hooda and in key roles.

