Maharashtra Congress Leader calls Sushant Singh Rajput’s CBI probe a ‘hoax and disgrace’ to the institution

An actor par excellence, Sushant Singh Rajput will always be remembered for his exceptional acting prowess. Be it his charisma in Dil Bechara or his determination in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the late actor has delivered several remarkable movies on the silver screen. One and a half year ago, the world of cinema lost a gem, but he will always shine bright in audiences' memories not only for his work but also for his humble deeds.

Today is the birth anniversary of the late actor and on the occasion Maharashtra Congress Leader, Sachin Sawant has criticized the CBI investigation of his death. He tweeted, “Tribute to a talented actor #SushantSinghRajput on his birth anniversary. His unfortunate death was horribly misused by Modi govt & BJP for cheap electoral gains in Bihar. Cheap stunt to defame & destabilize MVA govt. Today, more than 19 months since his unfortunate death.”

The Congress Leader further added, “534 days of CBI took charge & 474 days since AIIMS ruled out murder. CBI which shows extraordinary efficiency in investigating matters related to opposition leaders continues to drag its feet on SSR case. This investigation has bn a hoax & disgrace to this renowned institution.”

In an unfortunate turn of events, Sushant Singh passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor is known for his prolific work in the movies including Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Shuddh Desi Romance and more. He was last seen in the emotional coming-of-age romantic flick Dil Bechara. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was an adaptation of John Green’s novel, The Fault in Our Stars.

