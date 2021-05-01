Maharashtra Day 2021: Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh and other celebs wish fans on the special occasion

On the occasion of Maharashtra day, several celebs took to social media to extend wishes and also urged everyone to stay safe.

May 1 holds a lot of importance to every person in Maharashtra. After all, it was on this day that the existing state of Maharashtra was formed in 1960. Needless to say, this day is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm in the state. And while COVID 19 pandemic had dampened the festive spirit for the second consecutive year, netizens made sure to celebrate the special day on social media as it was inundated with wishes from every corner of the state.

This isn’t all. Several celebrities also took to their respective social media handles to extend wishes to the fans on Maharashtra Day. Veteran actress Hema Malini took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Maharashtra Day -this is the spl significance of May Day here in Maharashtra. Mumbai is especially dear to my heart as my Karma Bhoomi, the land which has given me my identity & is responsible for my well being & prosperity. I am eternally grateful to this bhoomi. JAI MAHARASHTRA!” On the other hand, Madhuri urged people to stay home during the pandemic as she wished them on the special occasion. “महाराष्ट्रदिनाच्या सर्व महाराष्ट्र वासीयांना मनापासुन कोटी कोटी शुभेच्छा सर्वानी घरी रहा आणि स्वतःची आणि कुटुंबाची काळजी घ्या” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kundra hailed the COVID 19 warriors for their selfless services. He wrote, “I’d like to thank everyone who is out there on the field, doing whatever they can – selflessly – for each one of us. Thank you for keeping all of us safe and healthy. The battle is still on. We still have a long way to go. Please don’t let your guards, or your masks, down. Stay safe!”

Take a look at celeb wishes on Maharashtra Day:

