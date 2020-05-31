  1. Home
Maharashtra government grants permission to resume shootings of films & shows; Producers to decide on the date

The Government of Maharashtra has finally given a green flag to producers for resuming the shootings of their films, TV shows and web shows. Read on for further details.
The production process of films, TV shows and web shows has been put to halt w.e.f from 19th March 2020 owing to the Coronavirus crisis that has affected the entire country. Apart from that, the indefinite lockdown has further delayed the entire process. Finally, after a lot of consideration and meetings, the Government of Maharashtra has granted permission to the producers for resuming the shooting schedules of films, TV shows and web shows. However, this happens to be a conditional permission that comes with strict rules and guidelines.

