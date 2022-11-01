Maharashtra Government increases Salman Khan’s security to Y+ category; Report

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry. He had made it to the headlines after the actor received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This happened after the demise of Siddhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in his native village. The Ek Tha Tiger actor had got security from the Mumbai Police. But the latest reports suggest that the Maharashtra government has upgraded the security of the superstar to Y+ category.

According to reports in Mid Day, Maharashtra Government has upgraded the security of the superstar to Y+ category. Earlier, Salman was given regular Police protection by the Mumbai Police but now because of the Y+ security cover, he will have four armed security personnel on his person at all times. The reports also said that the cost of the protection will be borne by the celebs themselves. For the unversed, before Salman, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have also been given X-category security, which means he will have three security officers in shifts protecting him. Anupam Kher has also been given the same level of security.