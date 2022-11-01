Maharashtra Government increases Salman Khan’s security to Y+ category; Report
After receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, Salman Khan was given regular police protection by the Mumbai Police. But now, his security has been upgraded to Y+.
Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry. He had made it to the headlines after the actor received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This happened after the demise of Siddhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in his native village. The Ek Tha Tiger actor had got security from the Mumbai Police. But the latest reports suggest that the Maharashtra government has upgraded the security of the superstar to Y+ category.
According to reports in Mid Day, Maharashtra Government has upgraded the security of the superstar to Y+ category. Earlier, Salman was given regular Police protection by the Mumbai Police but now because of the Y+ security cover, he will have four armed security personnel on his person at all times. The reports also said that the cost of the protection will be borne by the celebs themselves. For the unversed, before Salman, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have also been given X-category security, which means he will have three security officers in shifts protecting him. Anupam Kher has also been given the same level of security.
Threat letter to Salman Khan and Salim Khan
Earlier in June this year, Salman Khan and Salim Khan were sent a threat letter and were told that they would end up like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He was a Punjabi singer who was murdered in Punjab earlier this year. Mumbai Police had arrested multiple gangsters from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, many of whom confessed to targeting Salman. Reports were rife that gangsters attempted to attack Salman Khan twice, once outside his Bandra home during his birthday celebration in 2017 and once at his Panvel farmhouse in 2018.
Salman Khan’s work front
Salman Khan is currently busy with some promising projects in his kitty, including Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3 and his home production Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Tiger 3, which features him once again as the celebrated character Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, is the third installment of the franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The project, which is currently in its post-production stage, is slated to hit the theatres for Diwali 2023. The superstar will also make a cameo appearance as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action film Pathaan.
