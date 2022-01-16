Maharashtra Health Minister shares update on Lata Mangeshkar's health; Says 'condition is improving'

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced on Sunday that iconic vocalist Lata Mangeshkar's health is better. Last week, the 92-year-old singer got hospitalised at the Breach Candy Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after testing positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

In a conversation with reporters in Jalna, Maharashtra, Mr. Tope said, "Lata Mangeshkar's condition is improving. I spoke to authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health,” as revealed by PTI. Mr. Tope also expressed that he told the hospital staff that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer's condition as people are eager to know about her health.

Mr. Tope added that after communicating with her close relatives, the Breach Candy Hospital will be able to provide an update on the legendary singer's health. Dr. Pratit Samdani, an associate professor at the Breach Candy Hospital, informed PTI earlier in the day that Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU and being treated.

Asha Bhosle, Lata Di's sister, and veteran singer gave an update on Lata Mangeshkar's condition on Thursday. The singer informed ETimes that she tried to meet Lata Mangeshkar at the hospital but was denied as it was a Covid-19 case. She expressed, "They aren't allowing anybody. I went once but wasn't allowed inside the compound itself.”

Asha Bhosle also revealed that she is not very well and had a bit of cough and cold. However, she put an end to our worries by saying she hasn’t contracted COVID. Talking about Lata Mangeshkar’s health, she said ”But Didi is improving; she is better than before.”

