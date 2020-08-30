  1. Home
As per news reports, Anil Deshmukh states that he received several requests to probe connections between Sandip Ssingh, Bollywood and drugs. A tweet by ANI states that the Maharashtra Home Minister will be forwarding these requests to CBI for further investigation.
Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh says he got requests to probe links between Sandip Ssingh, Bollywood & drugs
The latest news update in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has come in the form of a statement from Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. As per news reports, Anil Deshmukh has stated that he received several requests along with complaints to probe connections between Sandip Ssingh, Bollywood and drugs. A tweet by ANI states that the Maharashtra Home Minister will be forwarding these requests to CBI for further investigation. Previously, the Supreme Court gave a verdict stating that the CBI will take over the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. 

This case was initially being investigated by the Mumbai police. Later on, the late actor's father filed a FIR in Patna, as he reportedly was not happy with the way Mumbai police was conducting its probe. According to news reports, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh has also stated that nobody from the actor's family knew of Sandip Ssingh. Actress Rhea Chakraborty in her interview with India Today also revealed that she does not know about Sandip Ssingh. She reportedly goes on to add that Sandip Ssingh never came to the late actor’s home as far as she knew, and had never heard of him. 

Check out the tweet:

As per news reports, Sandip Ssingh has claimed that he knew the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput closely. The late star passed away on June 14 and news reports stated that Sandip Ssingh was among the first who arrived at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence after the news broke about the actor's demise.

