Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh seeks status of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case from CBI: We want details to come out

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor's case was taken over by the CBI team after Supreme Court order the same. Now, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has asked them for an update in the late actor's case.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and tragic demise has left a deep impact on people. Fans, family and friends of the actor have been fighting for justice for the late actor. While the case was initially being probed by the Mumbai Police, it was after KK Singh's FIR in Bihar that it went to Supreme Court and later was taken over by the Special Investigating Team of CBI. While the CBI too has been probing the case over the past few weeks, today, Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh also questioned them about details of the case and asked the status of the case.

As per the IANS report, while addressing the media, the state minister wanted to know how far the investigation of Sushant's case had come and mentioned that even people of the nation want to know if the actor ended his life or was murdered. He urged the CBI to share an update about the status of Sushant's case as he addressed the media today. Sushant's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others and levelled several allegations against them. 

Addressing the media, the state Home Minister said, said, "You all know that the investigation into the Sushant death case was being done very professionally by the Maharashtra Police and Mumbai Police. But it was abruptly handed over to the CBI. We eagerly want to know... Even the people are now asking whether Sushant died by suicide or if he was murdered. We want the details of the CBI probe to come out." 

Meanwhile, the CBI issued a statement over Sushant's death today. Over the past few days, Sushant's family too had questioned the delay in the report of CBI and Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father, had addressed the media about it. Amid this, CBI issued a statement and mentioned that the probe is going on and that no aspect has been ruled out yet. The CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said, "The CBI is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigations are continuing." Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and Showik are in jail over the alleged drug nexus link. Their custody was extended till October 6. 

