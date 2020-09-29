Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh on Sushant's AIIMS report: State and Mumbai Police defamed for political gains

As per reports, the forensic team of AIIMS revealed that 'no traces' of organic poison were found in Sushant Singh Rajput's body.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case which is being probed by the CBI witnessed a development on Tuesday. As per reports, the forensic team of AIIMS revealed that 'no traces' of organic poison were found in the late actor's body. Referring to the Cooper Hospital's autopsy report, the AIIMS team has reportedly found out that there was not enough light in the mortuary room when the autopsy was conducted.

The AIIMS team headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta will also be analysing the Cooper Hospital's report in detail. Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh addressed the media on Tuesday evening and said that a national party tried to defame the state and Mumbai Police for 'political gains'.

Deshmukh also mentioned Bihar's DGP Gupteshwar Pandey who recent took VRS and joined Nitish Kumar's JDU ahead of Bihar polls. In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Pandey had hit back at Rhea Chakraborty who had raised questions on the FIR being filed in Patna and said, "Rhea Chakraborty ki aukat nahin hai mukhyamantri se sawal karne ki (Rhea Chakraborty does not have the status to question the CM)".

He said, "AIIMS stated there's no trace of poison in Sushant Rajput's body as per viscera report. A national political party tried to defame Maharashtra & Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls. Bihar ex-DGP Guptewshar Pandey also used for political gains," Anil Deshmukh said as per ANI.

AIIMS stated there's no trace of poison in Sushant Rajput's body as per viscera report. A national political party tried to defame Maharashtra & Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls. Bihar ex-DGP Guptewshar Pandey also used for political gains: Maharashtra HM pic.twitter.com/rsqodnssOF — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's AIIMS Forensic Report: No trace of organic poison; CBI to probe abetment of suicide

Share your comment ×