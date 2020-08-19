Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh welcomes SC verdict, says state 'will think' about Mumbai Police's parallel probe

Reacting to the Supreme Court's judgement, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh addressed the media and said the state welcomes the verdict.

Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police suffered a setback on Wednesday as the Supreme Court pronounced its judgement in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and transferred the case to CBI. Reacting to the judgement, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Mumbai Police's top officials and even addressed the media.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the state government welcomes the judgement. "We welcome the judgement of Supreme Court and we will provide whatever cooperation is needed by the CBI. It is a matter of pride for Mumbai Police that Supreme Court observed there is no fault found in their investigation," he said as per ANI.

When asked if the Mumbai Police will continue a parallel probe in the matter, Deshmukh added, "State government will think as per paragraph 34 of the Supreme Court order."

The top court in its ruling had stated that records of the case submitted before it, do not "prima facie suggest any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police". The Mumbai Police had not filed an FIR in the matter but an Accidental Death Report.

