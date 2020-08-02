Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh claims Sushant Singh Rajput's case is politicized for political gains

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has condemned the demand of transferring Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the CBI. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 but the debates and controversies revolving around the late actor’s demise have not ended yet. While an investigation is already going on concerning the entire matter in Mumbai, another probe has begun on behalf of Bihar Police. In the midst of all this, certain sections of people have urged for the transfer of the late actor’s case to the CBI. There were also reports about Mumbai Police not cooperating with Bihar Police in this case.

Now, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has shared a couple of tweets regarding Sushant’s case. He has stated that the Mumbai Police has been already investigating the entire matter. Moreover, Deshmukh has added that even if Bihar Police has registered an offense in Patna, it has to be investigated, inquired, and tried by police and courts within that particular jurisdiction. That’s not all. The politician claims that Sushant’s case is politicized for political gains. In his words, Maharashtra Police is capable of finding out the truth.

MumbaiPolice already began investigating allegations about itsSSR's unfortunate alleged suicide. Even if Bihar Police registered an offence in Patna, under Ch. 12 & 13 of the #CrPC it has to be investigated,inquired & tried by police & courts within whose jurisdiction... — ANIL DESHMUKH (AnilDeshmukhNCP) August 2, 2020

...the offence is committed. I condemn the demand for the itsSSR case to be handed to #CBI.

The case is now being politcised for political gains. #MaharashtraPolice is inquiring into the case professionally & are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned! — ANIL DESHMUKH (AnilDeshmukhNCP) August 2, 2020

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna on charges of abetment of suicide, financial exploitation, and others. In response to this, the actress moved the Supreme Court to request the transfer of the late actor’s case from Bihar to Patna. Meanwhile, the Bihar Police team has been in Mumbai for the past few days and investigating the entire matter.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

