Mahashivratri 2022: Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora & more extend their wishes to fans

Indian are celebrating the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri today. The festival, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is considered to be one of the most auspicious ones in the Hindu religion. It falls on the 13th night and 14th day of the New Moon. Devotees go to temples and worship Lord Shiva. They pour milk and flowers on Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. According to mythology, it is said that Lord Shiva got married to Goddess Parvati on the day of Mahashivratri.

Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media handles and extended their wishes to fans. Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wrote, “Om Namah Shivay (sic)." Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu held a puja at their home on an auspicious day. They shared the video on their social handles too and wishes, “Herath Mubarak, Happy Mahashivratri to all, Wishing peace, happiness, love and light to all Om Namah Shivaay #mahashivratri #family #love.” The couple also shared pictures with the whole family.

Malaika Arora shares a picture of Lord Shiva on her Instagram stories. Sonam Kapoor shared a post on her Instagram and wrote, “ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम्।उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात्॥ #mahashivratri.”

Take a look at all the wishes here:

As reported the chaturdashi tithi will begin at 3.16 AM on Tuesday and end at 1.00 AM on Wednesday, March 2. On this day, married women perform puja and worship Goddess Parvati for their husband's long life.

