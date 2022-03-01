Mahashivratri 2022: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pray to Lord Shiva, perform puja at LA home

Today is Mahashivaratri and like many other Indians, Bollywood celebrities are also celebrating the auspicious festival at their homes. They also took to their social handles and extended wishes to fans. Many have even shared pictures of celebrating the festival at their house. Actors like Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora and many more have posted their wishes on Twitter and Instagram. Keeping up with her roots, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a picture of her praying to Lord Shiva and performing puja at their LA home. Nick Jonas is also seen sitting for the puja.