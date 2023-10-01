Mahaveer Jain’s The World Peace Anthem, Coming Home creates history in the US; read on

Renowned film producer Mahaveer Jain is recognized for films like Ram Setu, and Good Luck Jerry amongst others. He has collaborated with several celebrated filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani and Sooraj Barjatya for an initiative to launch Newcomers. Recently, in a remarkable feat, the renowned producer introduced four young artists into the musical landscape in Washington DC in collaboration with Warner Music India. The history has been created as the event was attended by over 1 million people.

Mahaveer Jain recently collaborated with global record label, Warner Music India as they introduced four young artists into the musical landscape. Coming Home- The World Peace Anthem by Mahaveer Jain and Warner Music India was launched at Art Of Living’s World Culture Festival. The event was held at the National Mall in Washington DC for the Global Harmony. It was graced by over 1 Million people including world leaders and audiences from over 100 countries. The young artists are launched under the Newcomers Initiative with the Global Anthem.

About Newcomers Initiative

Notably, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla earlier, talking about the Newcomer’s initiative, Mahaveer Jain revealed that the basic thought behind the initiative is the realization to have an inundation of talent- actors, writers, directors, technicians, musicians; etc., requited for industry’s growth. Calling it the need of the hour, the producer had claimed that the initiative would enable the industry to produce more content than the audience’s demand.

“Our country is full of talent, all we need to do is to create a system for them to reach, learn, and flourish in our entertainment industry. Almost all leading filmmakers & established stakeholders of our fraternity, want to support, mentor & launch New Talent, as in their hearts, they all wish to give back to the industry that has given them so much, & of course when each one started their own journey, someone supported them too. As our friend Nitesh Tiwari says ‘It’s our payback time’.” he had said.

Talking about the USP of the initiative, Jain stated that the nature of the initiative is inclusive and collaborative. “More than 30 leading filmmakers of our country have come together with a strong commitment, backed by a thought-through strategy to create stars of tomorrow, this is the true USP. I am deeply grateful that they all felt the way we felt and became part of this initiative with absolute enthusiasm. They now own this feeling equally & shall lead it from the front.” he remarked.

