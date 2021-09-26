Maheep Kapoor calls daughter Shanaya Kapoor her ‘heart & soul’; Posts THIS throwback pic on Daughters Day

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most-loved star kids in B-town and is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut. Well, even before she made her debut, Shanaya enjoys a huge fan following and her fans and followers love to see her pictures on social media. We all know how much her mom Maheep Kapoor and dad Sanjay Kapoor love her, and it is evident through the pictures they keep posting on the gram. Well, today is Daughters Day and on this occasion, Maheep took to her Instagram handle to post several throwback pictures of her daughter that will surely melt your hearts.