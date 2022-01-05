Maheep Kapoor DROPS vacay pics from Boney Kapoor’s favorite restaurant; Says 'One day we'll go together'

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor is currently vacationing in the United States with her son Jahaan. She took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her vacation. Maheep shared 10 photos that also feature her son from the trip. The photos were taken at California’s famous Japanese restaurant Nobu Malibu. As soon as she shared photos on Instagram, Sanjay Kapoor’s eldest brother and film producer Boney Kapoor reacted to the post and posted a sweet comment on it.

Maheep captioned the picture as, “Sunsets & Lychee martini’s.” She finished her caption with heart emojis. Boney Kapoor commented on her post saying, “One of our Favourite restaurant’s stunning sunset view & good food.” To which Maheep replied, “@boney.kapoor one day we all need to go together.” Her husband Sanjay and friend Neelam Kothari also dropped heart emojis to the post. Maheep’s fans also poured in love to the pictures from her vacation in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Beautiful.” Another fan commented, “So cool.”

See post here:

For those unversed, Maheep Kapoor and her friends Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari were seen in the 2020 Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show was produced by Karan Johar. A sequel of the show was also announced last year.

Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is also set to make her debut with a Dharma film. Ahead of her debut, Shanaya has featured in several advertisements. Recently, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya had tested positive for COVID-19.

