Maheep Kapoor gives a glimpse of the mouth-watering delicacies served to guests at NMACC event; See PICS

NMACC Gala, the two-day event which was held as a part of the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), was graced by some of the biggest names of Hollywood and Bollywood. The renowned personalities of the film industry garnered the attention of their fans, followers, and fashion enthusiasts, with their stunning appearances at the event. While the first day saw the celebs turning up in their stylish avatars, the second day saw some electrifying performances from the likes of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra. Recently, Maheep Kapoor shared a couple of pictures and also shared a glimpse of the delicious meal served to the guests.

Maheep Kapoor gives a glimpse of the meal served at NMACC

Taking to her Instagram handle, Maheep Kapoor shared a series of pictures from the glamorous night. From getting ready for the event to the food she enjoyed, Maheep gave a glimpse of every little thing to her fans. Talking about her outfit, she wore a black saree and paired it with shimmery jacket and silver jewellery. She also shared a picture of the meal served at NMACC which included Indian dishes like rotis, dal, palak paneer, curry, halwa, dessert, paapad, and laddoo among other delicacies. A glass of wine and another consisting of water stood next to thali on a table.

Check out the pictures here

About the NMACC gala

The NMACC Gala was a massive star-studded affair hosted by the Ambanis. Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Popular international celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, and Zendaya were also part of the celebrations. Almost the entire BTown marked their presence at the gala making it a night worth remembering.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Holland’s viral snaps from NMACC Gala; See PICS