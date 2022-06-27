Maheep Kapoor gives glimpse of ‘friendship over generations’ with Gauri Khan; Suhana Khan, Shanaya REACTS

Bollywood is an industry where several celeb jodis have dished out major friendship goals. From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Kareena Kapoor Khan-Malaika Arora and more, these celebs never fail to win hearts with their chemistry. Among these are Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor who have been friends for years now and are often seen spending time together. And now, Gauri and Maheep are making the headlines as the latter gave a glimpse of their friendship over generations.

Taking to her Instagram, Maheep had shared a pic of herself with Gauri and the ladies were seen posing with their respective mothers. Yes! Gauri and Maheep’s mothers have been friends too and so are their respective daughters Suhana and Shanaya. The pic certainly brought a smile to everyone’s face. Maheep captioned it as, “Friendship over generations. Missed you @suhanakhan2 & @shanayakapoor02 #Mothers&Daughters”. Soon, Suhana and Shanaya took to the comment section and sent love to the ladies. Suhana wrote, “Awwww miss you guys” along with heart emoticons while Shanaya dropped hearts.

Take a look at Maheep Kapoor’s post:

Interestingly, Maheep and Gauri are proud mommies these days as their daughters Shanaya and Suhana are set to make their respective Bollywood debuts. Suhana will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot etc. The movie is the official Bollywood adaptation of popular comics The Archies which will have Agastya as Archies, Suhana as Veronica and Khushi as Betty. On the other hand, Shanaya will be making her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak opposite Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.