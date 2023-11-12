Maheep Kapoor gives peek into Diwali with Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan, Sanjay Kapoor; extends 'Peace and love'

Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their Diwali moments on social media and extending their wishes to fans and followers. From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Sara Ali Khan, several celebrities wished for Diwali. Now a while ago, Maheep Kapoor dropped a couple of pictures doing puja with Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan, and Sanjay Kapoor. She also penned a sweet message.

Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Jahaan, and Sanjay Kapoor celebrate Diwali

A while ago, Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared two pictures where she can be seen joined by her daughter Shanaya Kapoor, son Jahaan Kapoor, and husband Sanjay Kapoor for Diwali puja.

For the puja, Shanaya wore a traditional floral designed outfit. Her mother opted for a yellow salwar set. Jahaan wore a Punjabi set while Sanjay chose a red kurta and white pants.

Sharing the pictures, Maheep wrote, "Happy Diwali from mine to yours Peace & Love to all #Diwali2023." Take a look:

Speaking of her professional front, Shanaya Kapoor is poised to make her pan-India debut with Mohanlal's film Vrushabha. In addition to this, Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Shanaya will also foray into the OTT sphere with Student of The Year 3. This time it will be a web series in partnership with Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap celebrate Diwali in Chandigarh; latter drops happy PICS