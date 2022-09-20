Maheep Kapoor is ‘excited’ to turn Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan’s milk teeth into a necklace; See PIC

If you’ve watched the second season of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, you may remember Maheep Kapoor sharing that she wanted to make a necklace using her children’s milk teeth dipped in gold. Sanjay Kapoor was left stunned by the bizarre idea. If you thought Maheep was joking about it, you’re wrong. Looks like the necklace is finally being made, and Maheep is super-excited about it! She took to her social media to share a glimpse, and asked her fans if they were excited to see the necklace.

Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram story, and shared a short video clip that shows the necklace in the making. We can see a dainty silver necklace with Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor’s milk teeth placed around it. The clip also shows pictures of Shanaya and Jahaan from their childhood. Sharing the video, Maheep wrote, “In the making! My babies milk teeth necklace #DippedInGoldMilkTeeth.” In another story, Maheep asked her fans if they are excited to see the final result. “Are you excited to see how it turns out?” asked Maheep. A third Instagram story shows that Maheep is extremely excited about the necklace, and can’t wait to wear it. Check it out below!