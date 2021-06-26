Maheep Kapoor misses her London summer days with Gauri Khan and Seema Khan; Drops PIC

The ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ fame Maheep Kapoor shared a throwback picture from London diaries with her friends Gauri Khan, Seema Khan and Nandita Mahtani. Check it out.

Maheep Kapoor, the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is missing her golden London summer days. On Saturday, Maheep took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture with interior designer and wife of . The old picture also featured Maheep’s designer friends Seema Khan and Nandita Mahtani. “Miss London in the summer #WhiteWineInTheSun #PubLife#bestwithmyfriends #TB,” Maheep quoted. The four friends, acing their looks, posed for the stunning snap.

In the photograph, Maheep Kapoor sported a black leather jacket and teamed her look with a striped scarf, while Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri donned a white jacket with her denim. She styled her look with all-black shades. Seema Khan and Nandita Mahtani also wore black outfits for the day. While we wait for Maheep’s friends to react on the throwback, her fans and followers have already begun showering love on the picture. She enjoys a huge fan following on her gram. One of the fans wrote, “Fantastic”, while another follower said, “So beautiful”.

Take a look:

Maheep Kapoor last worked in the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which was quite enjoyed by Bollywood buffs. The OTT series which also starred Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari focused on their personal and professional lives. The show also gave a sneak peak into their close friendship. Gauri Khan also appeared in one of the episodes of the web series. Netflix has already announced the second season of the show. On Friday, Maheep walked her followers down memory lane by sharing posters from the previous part.

Also Read: Karan Johar on how he came up with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Origin of this show happened on a flight

Share your comment ×