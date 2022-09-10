Maheep Kapoor reveals Arjun Kapoor is the go-to person for advice in the family; Actor has a HILARIOUS reply

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Lives starring Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey premiered on 2nd September on Netflix, and soon became one of the most watched shows on the digital platform that week. In one of the episodes, we see Arjun Kapoor surprising Shanaya Kapoor by playing a clip of her pictures on the big screen in the theatre. He was then seen giving Shanaya advice about entering the film industry. Now, Maheep has dedicated a post to Arjun and has praised him for always keeping it real and giving the best advice.

Maheep Kapoor shared a still from the show, which shows Arjun Kapoor talking to Shanaya and Maheep. In her caption, Maheep explained that Arjun is their go-to person in the family when it comes to giving advice, and that he is always there for them. Even on the show, Maheep has often mentioned how she can count on Arjun to be there for both of her kids- Shanaya and Jahaan. Maheep wrote, “Fyi Arjun is the go to person in our family #GivesTheBestAdviceEver #KeepsItReal .. that’s why we (love) him #AlwaysThereForUs.”