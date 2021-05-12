  1. Home
Maheep Kapoor says Sanjay Kapoor will go 'Oh no, what am I watching?' if Shanaya does intimate scenes onscreen

Shanaya Kapoor will be making her acting debut soon. Ahead of that, Maheep Kapoor predicts Sanjay Kapoor’s reaction if at all she does any intimate scenes onscreen.
maheep kapoor,shanaya kapoor Maheep Kapoor says Sanjay Kapoor will go 'Oh no, what am I watching?' if Shanaya does intimate scenes onscreen
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. The budding actress had revealed the news on her Instagram handle and since then, fans have been excitedly waiting to see her onscreen. She will be making her debut under Dharma Productions. But ahead of her debut like any other father even Sanjay Kapoor is little conscious of his daughter doing intimate scenes onscreen. Maheep Kapoor threw some light on this and shared what will be her husband’s reaction to it.

In an interview by Hindustan Times, she said, “He will not interfere in his daughter’s work at all but he may be shocked seeing her doing intimate scenes on screen. He will be thinking from inside like Oh no, what am I watching? but he also knows that it is her job. And he will not say anything. He is very protective when it comes to his daughter and it was visible in the reality show ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ which was aired on Netflix last year.”

Maheep even mentioned that sometimes he had replied to the upcoming actress’ fan mails. “This was an unexpected thing from him,” she added.

To note, Shanya had shared a post about her debut on Instagram. She had written, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad." Many celebrities and fans congratulated her, but some trolled Karan Johar for launching another star kid.

Credits :Hindustan Times

