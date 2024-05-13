Maheep Kapoor says Sanjay Kapoor’s controversial dating history made him ‘stricter’ towards men in daughter Shanaya’s life

It was back in 2022 that Maheep Kapoor made some controversial revelations about her life and the complex dating history of her husband Sanjay Kapoor. She has now detailed the same and revealed how those things have translated into Sanjay being a little extra protective of men in daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s life.

Maheep Kapoor addresses her old controversial revelations

She made a tough choice about sharing this dark truth in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Maheep had back then disclosed that despite knowing of Sanjay Kapoor’s affair, she had chosen to stick with her marriage and yet took a strong stand against infidelity.

Reasoning why she discussed the same so loud and wide, Maheep detailed to Zoom, “I feel people just don’t want to step out of the box and look at that person and try to stand in his shoes and understand. Give everybody a break, everyone is not perfect, everyone is going to **** up. It’s fine.”

For the unversed, Sanjay and Maheep got married in 1997 and welcomed their daughter Shanaya in 1999. They later had a son named Jahaan Kapoor in 2005.

When asked about who is a stricter parent between Sanjay and herself, Maheep quickly named the former and the reason will shock you.

She said, “I think he has dated so many women, so he has realized that all that kameena sh*t that he did… he gets paranoid with his daughter. It’s the truth. He would go mental about Shanaya, my son… he was like fine, he is okay but with Shanaya, I had to tell him to calm down. Then I realised he was thinking what if some boy did what he did? He is a stricter one but now he is a little calmer with Shanaya.”

When Maheep dropped truth bombs on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Speaking to Seema Sajdeh on the show, Maheep Kapoor said during the initial days of her marriage there was an indiscretion with Sanjay when she walked out with Shanaya and chose to stand up for herself. Maheep said she still decided not to part ways because her priority was a happy family.

