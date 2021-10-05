Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari head to SRK’s Mannat after Aryan Khan's custody extension; PICS

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been taken under NCB custody in the drug case, everyone has been in a state of shock. Pictures and videos of the star kid taken to the court, coming back to the NCB office keep surfacing on the internet. Several reports about him being booked for consuming charas, him confessing about taking drugs for the past 4 years etc have come out. Amidst all this SRK’s close friends have been visiting Mannat to meet the couple who must be devastated currently. The recent visitors were Sabina Khan and Neelam Kothari.

Sabina Khan and Neelam Kothari were papped sitting in their cars and making their way inside Mannat. In the pictures that have come out, we can see Sabina Khan dressed in a black tee and a black cap and military pants. She covered her face with a black mask, On the other hand, Neelam Kothari was not quite visible but whatever we could see of her, even she wore black attire and covered her face with a black mask. Tension was quite visible on both Sabina and Neelam’s faces.

Take a look:

Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday following a raid on a cruise party in Mumbai. NCB officials produced him in the court and then he was sent to one-day police remand. However, as mentioned in India Today, the fresh reports claim that the star kid was consuming drugs for a long time and was also on drugs during his UK and Dubai stay.

India Today reports further claims that during the interrogation Aryan cried inconsolably. It was during the questioning they came to know that the star kid had been consuming drugs for almost four years. When he was in the UK, Dubai and other countries, he used to consume drugs. Till now there is no update about his release. Reportedly he was on one-day remand but now it is also reported that the custody may extent. Apart from Aryan, seven more people were arrested in this case.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan was allegedly consuming drugs for 4 years; cried inconsolably during NCB interrogations: Reports