Maheep Kapoor shares a sneak peek of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's son Vayu's room; Calls it 'cute'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20, 2022. On the occasion of their son's first month birthday today, the couple named their child Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The duo shared the first picture of Vayu and explained the meaning behind his name. In the picture, Sonam, Anand, and their baby can be seen dressed in matching yellow outfits. Now, Maheep Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a sneak peek of their son Vayu's room.

Taking to her Instagram story, Maheep captioned the photo: "Vayu Kapoor Ahuja room. #socute." To note, Sonam is Maheep's niece, who is married to her youngest uncle Sanjay Kapoor. Revealing the name, Sonam and Anand Ahuja wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”