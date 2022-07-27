Maheep Kapoor shares PIC with Shanaya Kapoor & her parents from Bangla Sahib; Calls them her world

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the popular star kids in Bollywood. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. Even before becoming a part of showbiz, Shanaya is no less than a Bollywood diva as she often makes it a point to turn heads with her exquisite fashion sense whenever she appears in public. The star kid also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often treats her fans with gorgeous pictures and glimpses of her life. Meanwhile, her mother Maheep Kapoor shared an adorable picture of her daughter posing with her parents at Bangla Sahib.

Sharing the picture, Maheep Kapoor wrote: “My world #BanglaSahib.” Meanwhile, Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch Shanaya in the film which will also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year. Shanaya was introduced as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.

Have a look at Maheep's post:

Shanaya was previously seen on the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which revolved around Maheep and three other ‘Bollywood wives’ - Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. One of the episodes revolved around Shanaya’s appearance at the high-profile le Bal des Débutantes in Paris.

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives premiered on Netflix in November 2020. The show follows the personal and professional lives of Maheep, Seema, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavna Pandey, wives of Bollywood actors Sanjay Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Samir Soni, and Chunky Panday, respectively.