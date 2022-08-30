Maheep Kapoor shares PICS with daughter Shanaya Kapoor and family; Her BFFs Seema, Neelam, Bhavana react

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the popular star kids in Bollywood and is known for her dazzling looks and alluring personality. She is the daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, and paparazzi frequently follow her after she leaves the gym or leaves celebrity-studded events. The popular celebrity kid is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. Even before becoming a part of showbiz, Shanaya is no less than a Bollywood diva as she often makes it a point to turn heads with her exquisite fashion sense whenever she appears in public. Meanwhile, the diva is a family person often shares pictures with her parents and other family members on Instagram. However, recently, her mother Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures with daughter Shanaya and her parents from a Gurudwara.

In the first picture, Shanaya is seen posing with her mother, brother and grandparents at a Gurudwara, second picture features a photo of Gurudwara while third photograph again shows the star kid with her mom and brother. In one of the pictures, Shanaya is seen posing with her nani. Meanwhile, reacting to the post, her husband Sanjay Kapoor and BFFs Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Have a look at Maheep’s post:

On the work front, Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch Shanaya in the film which will also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

Maheep will be seen in The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2. The first season of the show premiered on Netflix in November 2020. The show follows the personal and professional lives of Maheep, Seema, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey, wives of Bollywood actors Sanjay Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Samir Soni, and Chunky Panday, respectively.

