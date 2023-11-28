Mahesh Babu calls himself 'huge fan' of Ranbir Kapoor; hails Animal star as 'best actor in India'

The highly anticipated and extensively discussed movie, Animal, helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is gearing up for its debut. As the release date draws near, the Animal team recently orchestrated an extravagant pre-release gathering in Hyderabad, graced by a host of stars. Noteworthy South Indian celebrities in attendance included Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, and others. During the event, Mahesh showered praise on Ranbir, declaring himself a huge fan and hailing Ranbir as the finest actor in the country.

Mahesh Babu compliments Ranbir Kapoor with glowing praise

When given the opportunity to address the audience on stage during the exclusive pre-release event for Animal at Malla Reddy College of Engineering in Hyderabad, superstar Mahesh Babu couldn't help but shower praise on the film's lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor. Expressing his admiration, the Guntur Kaaram star, went on to describe the 41-year-old actor as his absolute favorite, boldly asserting that Ranbir is, in his opinion, the epitome of the best actor in India.

Expressing his admiration for the Rockstar actor, Mahesh conveyed, "I have told him this before also when I met him but I dont think he took me seriously. So today, on this stage, I'm saying that I'm a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion, he is the best actor in India."

The pre-release event for Animal unfolded as a melodic spectacle, mirroring the musical essence promised by the film. The audience was treated to captivating performances featuring the film's soundtrack presented in both Hindi and Telugu languages. As the event progressed, Babu and SS Rajamouli joined the ensemble of Animal and subsequently took the stage to share a few words, conveying their wholehearted support and solidarity for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

About Animal

In the eagerly awaited cinematic spectacle, Animal, Ranbir and Sandeep collaborate to deliver a powerful and creative partnership. The stellar ensemble cast, featuring names like Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and others, adds to the heightened anticipation surrounding this project.

The recently released trailer provides a glimpse into a narrative that intricately explores the dynamics of a father-son relationship. The film is slated for release on December 1, 2023, concluding with the much-anticipated Sam Bahdur, starring Vicky Kaushal and directed by Meghna Gulzar.

