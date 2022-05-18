Mahesh Babu can do no wrong: Ameesha Patel on actor’s ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ comment

Ameesha Patel has shared her opinion on Mahesh Babu’s “Bollywood can’t afford me” comment. Patel made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2000 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, where she shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan. Her performance was praised by many and since then she has featured in quite a few memorable films like Gadar, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Ameesha has also worked in Telugu films, and has even featured alongside Mahesh Babu in the film Naani. In a recent interview, the actress expressed her views on his recent comment.

Talking to IndiaToday.in, Ameesha said that she has worked with a lot of South superstars including Pawan Kalyan, Vijay, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu. She heaped praises on the scripts, work ethics, and her co-actors and called them punctual. Amid this, sharing her two cents on the ongoing language debate in the country, Ameesha said, “That will always remain, because there will be a bunch of people who want to cause problems and nothing else. I think it is silly. For me, a film is a film.” She further commented that one should receive it with open arms.

Ameesha Patel defends Mahesh Babu's comment

Coming to Mahesh Babu’s viral statement, Ameesha said that it was an innocent statement and should not be blown out of proportion. “I think Mahesh Babu was an innocent statement. I don’t think he meant any harm and it should not be blown out of proportion. He is very dignified and a lovely person. Mahesh Babu can do no wrong,” the actress articulated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha Patel will be soon reuniting with Sunny Deol for Gadar 2.

