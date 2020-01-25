Mahesh Babu named Tollywood’s ‘Twitter Star’ by his fans

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been named Tollywood's 'Twitter Star', and the actor says he is grateful for the constant love and appreciation from his fans.

Mahesh Babu was presented with the 'Twitter Star' award at the second edition of Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020. Tollywood, in this context, refers to the Telugu-language film industry based in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, although it also refers to the Bengali film industry that is based in Kolkata's Tollygunge area.

"It's great to be recognised as the Twitter Star from Tollywood and I would like to thank Zee Telugu for providing me this honour with this award. I am grateful for the constant love and appreciation from my fans on Twitter, and hope to continue to exchange many tweets with them in the future," Mahesh said.



As per Twitter's #ThisHappened 2019 data, Mahesh Babu was the most mentioned personality from the Telugu entertainment industry on the platform. His movies "Maharshi" and "Sarileru Neekevvaru" featured in the top five most tweeted about hashtags of the year in the Telugu entertainment category. He was also the only actor from the Telugu film industry to feature on the list of top 10 male entertainment handles in India.

Talking about the collaboration, Cheryl Ann-Couto, Partnerships Manager, Twitter India, said: "Telugu audiences are passionate about cinema and turn to Twitter to discuss the latest developments in the industry. Associating with a prominent partner such as Zee Telugu has allowed us a platform to recognise these personalities who enjoy massive popularity beyond cinema halls."

Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020, held on January 11 in Hyderabad, will broadcast in two parts on Zee Telugu on January 25 and January 26.

Credits :IANS

