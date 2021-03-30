Mahesh Babu to play Lord Ram opposite Deepika Padukone in Ramayana 3D after Hrithik Roshan left the part?

Pinkvilla got in touch with Mahesh Babu's team after speculations of him being approached to play Lord Ram opposite Deepika Padukone surfaced. Turns out, these rumors were simply rumors.

The era of period epics started right after Baahubali caused havoc at the box office and made producers believe that ‘To get, you have to give.’ Since then, many producers including Madhu Mantena have lined up their version of period epics and Ramayana 3D has been creating quite a buzz for a long time now. The constant name associated with the film is who will be playing the role of Sita but the big question remains on the casting of Lord Ram in this epic.

As per the initial reports, it was believed that would be portraying the role of Lord Ram and his new pairing with Deepika Padukone would be a treat to the fans and also help the project. But, it looks like that piece of cake has been taken away by War director Siddharth Anand for his first production venture titled Fighter starring Hrithik and Deepika. Now a report in one of the leading daily claims that Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been approached to play the enigmatic character of Lord Ram opposite Deepika. Pinkvilla got in touch with Mahesh Babu’s team to confirm the reports but his team denied being approached for Ramayana 3D.

Darling Prabhas was also approached by Madhu for Lord Ram but he is already pursuing Adipurush as Ram which is being directed by Om Raut. Soon, as Adipurush got announced the novelty of showcasing Ramayana on the silver screen, it seemed to fade away and Madhu immediately gathered his financers to try and take the film on the floor. The reports suggest that the team was looking for a huge superstar who could bring innocence to the role of Ram and Mahesh seemed to fit the bill considering his charming personality and superstardom to carry the film of this scale.

