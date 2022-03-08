Mahesh Bhatt on Alia Bhatt being a rare bird, Big B's generous letter & what he and Ranbir Kapoor bond over.

Alia Bhatt's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in a recent conversation with Barkha Dutt's Mojo Story has spoken highly of his daughter after her spectacular performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Speaking about her craft, Mahesh Bhatt said, "I think what is unique about Alia is .. she has an unquenchable thirst to go higher and higher. She realises that the talent comes from a different part of herself. So she has been able to do this tightrope walking of keeping the locomotive of going ahead and fuelling that but also tremendous empathy and a heart as open as a child. She soaks in life."

Mahesh Bhatt went on to add that Alia has delivered several top notch performance but is clueless where she pick it from. "What astounds me about her in Gangubai is that she is a Juhu girl who was hardly exposed to the film culture. Where did she pick all this up?" the filmmaker said. Adding that Alia's performance in Udta Punjab as a tribal girl was another shocker.

Bhatt, as a doting father, added, "Sooner or later you get power drunk and so far we are very happy that she has her feet firmly rooted on the ground. She knows she has to yet go to the depths of her potential."

Amitabh Bachchan's Generous Letter

When asked if there's anything that makes him worry for Alia Bhatt, Mahesh revealed that he asked a similar question while chatting Amitabh Bachchan one day.

"I asked this question to Mr Bachchan. He had written a very generous letter to her after he saw some film of hers. I was very moved by it. Even after Gangubai, he wrote a very generous letter. I think it is the kind of letter that only actors who would make it in the movies dream about. I asked him, "Sooner or later, we all peak and burnout. Don't you think Alia will inevitably reach there someday at that crossroad?" Mahesh Bhatt said.

Revealing Big B's reply, he said, "Mr Bachchan said, "I don't think so. Because she doesn't know how she does it. She doesn't know yet from where she gets it". She is a natural and let her be an enigma, a mystery."

Mahesh Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor's bond

Mahesh Bhatt added that he and Alia's boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor bond over Alia being a mystery. "Me and Ranbir often say that she is a bit of an enigma. She's an ET (extra terrestrial) that's come to us and will remain a mystery. Let this rare bird be. Don't put her in a cage or try to define her. She is as mysterious as life. One day she was born to us and she remains an enigma to us."

When asked Alia what she thought of her dad's words, the actress said, "It's strange. Ranbir says that to me all the time. And this is the first time I've heard my father say it to me. He says this to me. You're a strange person, strange being. He says that a lot. You're an alien. What are you? You're an alien."

Alia added, "I don't probe too much. I find it cute, so I just blush and I take it in. Even when Ranbir looks at my childhood photos, he says "look at your eyes. God, you're an alien. What is this? What are these eyes?" So he's seeing something.. so my father and he bond on this."

On Women's Day, Alia Bhatt's first Hollywood project was announced.

