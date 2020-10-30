Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt call Luviena Lodh’s allegations false and baseless; Say ‘truth will prevail’

As Luviena Lodh and Mahesh Bhatt’s controversy continues to grab the eyeballs, the Bhatt’s have released a new statement in the matter and expressed their faith in the judicial system.

It hasn’t been long when Luviena Lodh made the headlines after she made some serious allegations against Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt in an Instagram video. In the video, the actress had called Bhatt as the biggest don in the industry and accused him of ruining several lives in Bollywood. While her allegations have raised a lot of eyebrows, the Bhatt’s have dismissed all allegations levelled by Luviena and even filed a defamation complaint against her following which she was asked to restrain from making defamatory statements against Mahesh and Mukesh.

However, the actress had allegedly held a press conference wherein she had reiterated her falsehood and had even, apparently, misrepresented the court order. And now, the Bhatt’s have released a fresh statement against Luviena and once rubbished her allegations calling it grossly defamatory, false, scurrilous, distasteful and baseless. However, they expressed their faith in the judicial system as the matter is sub-judice and believe that the truth will prevail and their stand will be judicially vindicated.

“The proceedings of the Press Conference has only served to expose what her real agenda is – use attacks on us and our family as a quid pro quo to escape eviction proceedings. As we have already sought and secured legal protection and as the matter is sub-judice, we are taking legal advice on the further course of action to adopt. In the meanwhile, we are making this statement to place on record that all allegations made by Ms Lodh against us are false, incorrect and baseless. We are confident about our case and have complete faith that our stand will be judicially vindicated. We are confident that truth will prevail and unlike her, we do not need to take recourse to publicity stunts or malicious mud-slinging,” the statement read.

