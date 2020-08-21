  1. Home
Mahesh Bhatt asked Rhea Chakraborty to call him on the day of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Report

Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt's WhatsApp conversations have been finally accessed that were exchanged between June 9 to June 15. Read on for further details.
The CBI has already begun its investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case much to the relief of his loved ones and fans. Meanwhile, the latest developments in the entire matter have shocked everyone. A day earlier, the WhatsApp chats between the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt were accessed. The filmmaker was reportedly advising Rhea on her relationship. As per a report by India Today, these messages were exchanged among them between 9th to 15th June.

The content of a few messages includes Rhea calling Mahesh Bhatt her angel and thanking him for saving her. The filmmaker reportedly sends a forwarded image to the actress on June 10. The next day, he sends yet another text that reads, “Sometimes to really see things the way that they truly are, you have to take a step back, and another step, and then a few more.” Rhea replied by agreeing to this and added that she is getting her vision back.

The filmmaker forwarded yet another message to Rhea on June 12 which happens to be some quote on nurturing one’s personal creativity with loneliness. The next conversation happened between the duo on June 14, the day when Sushant passed away. Rhea sends a message at 9.35 am Mahesh Bhatt that reads, “Good morning sir. I demand my dose of energy via the morning quotes you send on WhatsApp. That's it love you.’ The latter replied by saying, “Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor. Love you, child.” The actress replied to this by calling him her angel.

Post that, Bhatt reportedly asked Rhea to call him at around 2.35 pm on the same day. This was followed by two missed calls from him on her phone. The filmmaker also sent a WhatsApp forward to Rhea on June 15. As per the same report by India Today, the messages reveal that the actress left Sushant’s house by choice. This contradicts her statement which said that it was the late actor who asked her to leave as his sister Meetu was about to arrive there. 

