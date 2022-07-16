Mahesh Bhatt on becoming grandfather soon to Alia Bhatt's child: 'It's one role which'll be difficult to play'

For Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the past few months have been extremely special as the two tied the knot. This time also became special as the couple is now expecting their first child and the news about Alia's pregnancy certainly left both Kapoor and Bhatt families excited. Mahesh Bhatt, who is all set to become a grandfather to Alia and Ranbir's child, spoke about embracing the new role in a recent conversation and marvelled at his daughter Alia's talent.

Mahesh Bhatt gets candid about becoming a grandfather

In a recent chat with Aaj Tak's Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Mahesh Bhatt reacted to the news of Alia becoming a mother soon. He expressed, "It will be one role which will be a little difficult to play." Alia's dad went on to explain how he was still playing his role as a father to a talented daughter like Alia and now, he marvels at the fact that his daughter is a soon-to-be mother. "You look at the skies with surprise," added Mahesh Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy

It was just a few weeks ago on June 27 that Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with Ranbir Kapoor to announce her pregnancy. She was seen getting her sonography done with Ranbir by her side. Sharing the news, Alia wrote, "Our baby .. coming soon." She also shared a photo of a Lion family and left everyone excited for the soon-to-be parents.

Alia and Ranbir's intimate wedding

On April 14, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot at their residence in the presence of all close family members and friends. The duo shared photos on social media from the dreamy wedding and it left netizens in complete awe of this couple. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is all set to release on September 9, 2022.

