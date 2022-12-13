Mahesh Bhatt completes narration of his new book; Don't miss its special connect with Alia-Ranbir's girl Raha

Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child ‘Raha’ on November 6 this year. A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor, at the Red Sea International Film Festival, sweetly mentioned that he is cherishing his fatherhood journey. At this event, the Barfi actor highlighted that he and Alia discuss the value system that they want to pass on to their child. Amidst such developments, Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt has informed his fans and well-wishers that he has completed the narration of his book 'U.G.Krishnamurti: A Life'. This upcoming book has a special connection with Raha.

Mahesh Bhatt completed the narration of his book 'U.G.Krishnamurti: A Life' In an exclusive interview with the news agency IANS, Bhatt said, “I needed to leave my own voice for my grandchild, Alia's daughter, who is now being called Raha. So someday, years later, she will hear the words of her grandfather talking passionately about this fascinating man whom he has had a very intimate relationship with for over the last 30-35 years." Bhatt's upcoming book is a biography of the life of Uppaluri Gopala Krishnamurti, who questioned spiritual enlightenment. The book, as reported by IANS, “was written by the director in 1992 and now he has done the narration for Audible.”