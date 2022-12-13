Mahesh Bhatt completes narration of his new book; Don't miss its special connect with Alia-Ranbir's girl Raha
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has completed the narration of his book 'U.G.Krishnamurti: A Life'. This upcoming book has a special connection with Raha.
Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child ‘Raha’ on November 6 this year. A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor, at the Red Sea International Film Festival, sweetly mentioned that he is cherishing his fatherhood journey. At this event, the Barfi actor highlighted that he and Alia discuss the value system that they want to pass on to their child.
Amidst such developments, Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt has informed his fans and well-wishers that he has completed the narration of his book 'U.G.Krishnamurti: A Life'. This upcoming book has a special connection with Raha.
Mahesh Bhatt completed the narration of his book 'U.G.Krishnamurti: A Life'
In an exclusive interview with the news agency IANS, Bhatt said, “I needed to leave my own voice for my grandchild, Alia's daughter, who is now being called Raha. So someday, years later, she will hear the words of her grandfather talking passionately about this fascinating man whom he has had a very intimate relationship with for over the last 30-35 years."
Bhatt's upcoming book is a biography of the life of Uppaluri Gopala Krishnamurti, who questioned spiritual enlightenment. The book, as reported by IANS, “was written by the director in 1992 and now he has done the narration for Audible.”
Did Soni Razdan help Mahesh Bhatt in the narration of this book?
Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt have been married to each other for a long time now. Bhatt, in conversation with IANS said, “I got my first basic training (about narration) from my wife Soni because she is a trained actor. She picked up the craft in the UK in a drama school. And she just told me you must win. And she told me that it's the most intimate form of communication. So, you're not talking to somebody out there in the world."
"But she said that when you do an audiobook, it must have the warmth and the intimacy of talking to a very dear friend who is sitting very close to you. Unless you have that thirst to share with that sincerity you want to reach them and so I found that instruction, the lodestar for me, and I used that instruction as the compass when I recorded my book," Bhatt said.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt REACT as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl
For Mansi, creativity combined with hard work is the way forward in life. She studied broadcast journalism at the Asian ... Read more