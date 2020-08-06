  • facebook
Mahesh Bhatt denies being associated with modelling firm; Reveals he has not received any notice from NCW

The NCW has issued a notice to a few Bollywood celebs including Mahesh Bhatt over their association with a modelling firm. However, the filmmaker has denied the allegations.
Mahesh Bhatt denies being associated with modelling firm; Reveals he has not received any notice from NCW
At a time when the debates and controversies revolving around Sushant Singh Rajput’s case have gotten murkier, a few Bollywood celebs have been making headlines for an entirely different reason. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to Mahesh Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy, Prince Narula, Esha Gupta, and Rannvijay Sinha for allegedly promoting IMG Ventures, a modelling firm accused of exploiting girls. They have reportedly failed to appear for a hearing that was supposed to happen on 6th August.

Now, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has clarified that he has not received such notice, summon, or any other form of communication from NCW. He has also mentioned that he is neither associated with IMG Ventures nor its promoters. He has denied connection with any of the incidents that were mentioned in the tweets shared by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma. Moreover, the law firm representing Mahesh Bhatt has also stated that he is ready and willing to offer cooperation if required.

The firm has further asked the concerned authorities of NCW to provide the filmmaker a copy of the notice so that he can appear before them and on the next day of hearing and submit his representation. Meanwhile, talking about the complaint, it was made by Yogita Bhayana, a social activist who shared a video on 15th July alleging that a person named Sunny Verma (promoter of IMG Ventures) duped and exploited young girls who aspired to make it big in the modeling industry.

