Mahesh Bhatt dubs son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor as ‘unique Bollywood creature’; calls Animal ‘cinematic rarity'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s highly anticipated Animal was released earlier this month. Led by Ranbir Kapoor, the film even weeks after its release continues to rule the box office with impressive numbers. The A -Certification and long duration of the film couldn’t also hinder the film’s progress. Ever since the release, fans have been heaping praises on the cast, especially Ranbir Kapoor. Most recently, veteran filmmaker and Ranbir’s father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt reviewed the film and called it ‘a cinematic rarity’.

Mahesh Bhatt lauds Ranbir Kapoor- Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

In a statement shared with the E-Times, ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt heaped praises on the movie Animal. The director appreciated Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s approach towards making the film. He stated, “Animal is a three-plus-hour cinematic rarity that boldly defies mainstream norms.”

Furthermore, the proud father-in-law also lauded Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in the portrayal of Ranvijay Singh. Calling him a ‘unique Bollywood creature’, Bhatt stated that the actor’s performance added depth to the film and made ‘the animal live, throb and pulse with the primal beat of life.”

Expressing his views on the collaboration between Ranbir and Sandeep, he dubbed it as an ‘unprecedented and unapologetic cinematic journey.’

When Mahesh Bhatt called Ranbir Kapoor 'world's best father'

Earlier during an appearance at the singing reality show Indian Idol 14, in a special video message, Mahesh Bhatt lauded Ranbir as the ‘world’s best father’. He mentioned that his daughter Alia Bhatt whom he considers a miracle believes that Ranbir is one of the best actors in the country.

He further stated that he personally believes that when Ranbir sees their daughter Raha, the expression in his eyes is something he wishes others could witness. He said, “Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world’s best father. When he sees Raha (Ranbir and Alia’s daughter), I wish you could see his eyes at that time.”

About Animal

Sandeep and Ranbir’s collaboration was released earlier this month on December 1. Passing with flying colors, the film starred Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around the complex father-son relationship revolving around Balbir Singh and Ranvijay Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor).

