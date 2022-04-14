Mahesh Bhatt enjoys morning walk ahead of Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's wedding; See PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is one of the most-anticipated events currently. The lovebirds are all set to tie the knot today and fans are looking forward to seeing the first official glimpse of the couple as newlyweds. The wedding festivities of the duo kick-started yesterday with the Mehendi ceremony at the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rima Jain, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and many others attended the festivities.

Now, ahead of the nuptials, the father of the bride Mahesh Bhatt was spotted outside his home on Thursday morning as he enjoyed his morning walk. In the video, one can see him donning an all-black outfit. He was also seen waving at the paparazzi



