Mahesh Bhatt gets trolled by netizens after Whatsapp chats with Rhea Chakraborty go viral

#MaheshBhatt is trending on Twitter on Friday as netizens troll the director after his Whatsapp chats with Rhea Chakraborty was exposed.
Mahesh Bhatt has been trending on Twitter ever since his Whatsapp chats with Rhea Chakraborty on June 8 got exposed and went viral. June 8 was the day that Rhea Chakraborty when the Jalebi actress left late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s place. In the exposed chats Rhea informed the director that she was leaving Sushant. Apart from that it also hinted that her father might not have been happy with her relationship with Sushant and Mahesh Bhatt had also advised her against it. 

After these tweets went viral, #MaheshBhatt started trending and netizens took to their respective social media accounts and trolled the filmmaker. Apart from that, netizens also claim that it was Mahesh Bhatt who started talking about the late actor’s depression after his death similarly to how he spoke about actress Parveen Babi’s mental health earlier. Taking to Twitter a fan wrote, “Parveen Babi was depressed! Divya Bharti was depressed! Jiah Khan was depressed! Sushant Singh Rajput was depressed! All were depressed & that's why they committed suicide. #MaheshBhatt don't imposed the tag that they all were depressed & mentally unstable to hide d conspiracy.” 

“This is shocking, #rheality told that  @itsSSR asked her to leave from his house but this chat conversation proves that #MaheshBhatt told something which made her leave his house on 8th June. #RemandOfSSRKillers,” a fan shared. While another said, “If life makes you Mahesh...

Be like Mahesh Babu not #MaheshBhatt.” 

“#MaheshBhatt ji please make one more movie soon. This time we will ensure that all records of Dislike are broken!,” a fan wrote. Another fan said, “#MaheshBhatt… @MaheshNBhatt..ppl never forgive u..” 

Here are some tweets by the netizens: 

Credits :Twitter

