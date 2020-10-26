Mahesh Bhatt granted interim relief by Bombay HC in defamation suit against Luviena Lodh: Report

The Bombay High Court has reportedly restrained Luviena Lodh from making any false statements against Mahesh Bhatt and his brother. Read on to know more.

Trouble mounted for Mahesh Bhatt after actress Luviena Lodh made some serious allegations against him in an Instagram video that was posted a few days back. For the unversed, the filmmaker and his brother Mukesh Bhatt have filed a defamation suit against Lodh for the same. Now, the latest reports suggest that the Bombay High Court has granted the Bhatt brothers interim relief. Not only that but the court has also given the actress a time of 3 weeks to reply to the suit.

Apart from that, she has been restrained from either making or circulating any kind of false statements against Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt. However, as per a report by TOI, no order has been passed on the appeal to have Luviena Lodh’s video removed from social media. Earlier, in her video dated October 23, Lodh alleged that her husband Sumit Sabharwal supplied drugs and women in Bollywood. She also termed Mahesh Bhatt as the biggest don who operates everything.

Apart from that, the actress alleged that the filmmaker is trying to oust her from the house as she filed a case against him. Meanwhile, Mukesh Bhatt has issued a statement in which it is clarified that Lodh’s husband Sumit Sabharwal is only an employee of his production house and not a relative. Meanwhile, Sabharwal himself has denied the allegations made by his estranged wife. His lawyer has also issued a statement in which it is mentioned that his client (Sumit) expresses regret about the names of Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt being sullied owing to his pending marital dispute with Luviena Lodh.

