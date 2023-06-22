Mahesh Bhatt on daughter Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone: 'My heart soars with pride'

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She is one of the leading actresses in the country with hit films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Raazi in her closet. The news of her Hollywood debut has added just a cherry on top of the cake. Amid the good news, Alia’s father-film director Mahesh Bhatt recently opened up about his daughter’s upcoming movie and her accomplishment.

Mahesh Bhatt feels proud of Alia Bhatt as she is set to make her Hollywood debut

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Indian film producer Mahesh Bhatt spoke about his daughter Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. Expressing his excitement, the 74-year-old producer said, “My heart soars with pride when I see her standing with the who’s who of international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan."

Bhatt added, "To stand there without being pygmied by the idea that it is Hollywood, the young today don’t feel slighted or lesser in any way when it comes to International talent.”

The filmmaker heaped praise on Alia and spoke about her confidence. Speaking of her confidence, Bhatt recalled an incident and shared an anecdote. Mahesh Bhatt revealed he once asked the Brahmastra actress what Hollywood has that the Indian film industry lacks. He shared the witty response by his daughter Alia. The producer revealed that Alia Bhatt confidently pointed out that ‘money’ is something Hollywood has. Getting this answer from his daughter with great humility, Mahesh Bhatt said, “I think that confidence is very important for the nation.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt received immense praise as recently her co-star Gal Gadot praised her film RRR and called herself a big fan of the actress. Gadot also revealed that Alia is a ‘perfect’ choice for the film Heart of Stone.

About Heart of Stone

The trailer for Heart of Stone was released on June 18. Alia Bhatt along with Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot recently promoted their upcoming film at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. Alia will be seen playing an antagonist in the film.

During an interview before the promotion of the film at Tudum, Alia was asked about her ‘short screen time’ in the trailer. To which, the actress said, “Woh toh hoga hi. But I'm also not too worried about that because I feel at the end of the day you have to get sense of what the story is about.” The spy action thriller film will be released on August 11.

