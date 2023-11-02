Mahesh Bhatt opens up about directing two flops with Shah Rukh Khan; admires SRK's respectful attitude

On November 2nd, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday with much to rejoice about. His film Jawan is now streaming on Netflix, a teaser for his upcoming Dunki has been released, and fans are eagerly awaiting Tiger 3, where he returns as Pathaan alongside Salman Khan.

On this special day, director Mahesh Bhatt spoke to Etimes about SRK's enduring respect for him despite the two of them experiencing two film failures together.

Recently, Mahesh Bhatt, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in Chaahat and Duplicate, spoke about being the only director to have two unsuccessful films with the actor. Yet, SRK showed him unwavering respect, even though Bhatt's involvement in those films had no bearing on the actor's career trajectory.

Bhatt pointed out that in the fickle world of the entertainment industry, stars often distance themselves from directors associated with flops, treating them like outcasts. However, Shah Rukh Khan defied this trend. His warmth and affection remained undiminished by the box office performance of their collaborations.

Bhatt expressed that working with SRK taught him a valuable lesson - that genuine relationships can withstand the challenges of failure in an industry that typically abhors failure and idolizes success. People like Shah Rukh Khan, who show such unwavering respect and warmth, are indeed a rarity in the showbiz world. In Bhatt's words, "He is truly one of a kind, a king at heart."

Alia Bhatt has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in 3 films

Even though Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Bhatt haven't worked together again since the 1990s, Bhatt's daughter, Alia Bhatt, has had the opportunity to collaborate with King Khan in three films. Their movies, Dear Zindagi and Brahmastra, have been well-received hits, and Alia also made a special appearance in SRK's 2018 release, Zero.

