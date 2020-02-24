Mahesh Bhatt pens down a heartfelt note for daughter Pooja Bhatt on her birthday; Shares an adorable PHOTO

Sadak 2 director Mahesh Bhatt has penned down a heartfelt note for daughter Pooja on her birthday. Check out his latest Instagram post.

Bollywood’s famous filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is known to be very much close to his daughters Alia, Pooja, and Shaheen. Today, on the occasion of Pooja Bhatt’s birthday, the ace filmmaker has shared a heartfelt note for her. Talking about Pooja, she initially began her career in the Bollywood film industry as a talented actress and later on ventured into filmmaking just like her father. She has given numerous hits back in the 90s that include Sadak, Junoon, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, and others.

Coming back to Mahesh Bhatt, here’s what the Sadak 2 director has written in his note which he has shared on Instagram, “I did not give you the gift of life, but rather, life gave me the gift of you. Happy birthday Pooja.” He has also shared an adorable picture of Pooja in which she can be seen posing with her sisters Alia and Shaheen. For the unversed, Pooja Bhatt was born on February 24, 1972.

As we all know, Pooja who has been away from the big screen for a very long period of time will make her comeback with the upcoming movie Sadak 2. Interestingly, the movie will be directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and will also feature her sister Alia. It happens to be a sequel of Pooja’s hit 1991 movie Sadak co-starring Sanjay Dutt. The sequel version will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role apart from others. It is scheduled to be released on July 10, 2020.

