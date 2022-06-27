Mahesh Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy: I’ve to prepare for the most important role of my life
Mahesh Bhatt is over the moon as his daughter Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with a sweet post on social media.
Talking about it, the ace filmmaker told ETimes that he is really happy for Alia and Ranbir who are set to start their new family. He further asserted that he is set to make his ‘grand debut’ as a grandfather and called it as the most important role of his life. “Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our ‘tribe’ increase. And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut,” Mahesh was quoted as saying.
Earlier, Soni Razdan had also shared her excitement about welcoming the new member in the family on social media. Soni shared Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement on her Instagram story and called it the best news ever. She captioned the news as, “Our cup runneth over” along with heart emoticons. The nani to be also shared her happiness with Hindustan Times that words can’t do justice to the joy they are feeling these days as Alia and Ranbir are set to embrace parenthood for the first time.
