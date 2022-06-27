Mahesh Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy: I’ve to prepare for the most important role of my life

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy this morning and took social media by storm with the big news . The actress shared the news of expecting her first child with a sweet post and shared a pic with Ranbir from her scan. The post was captioned as, “Our baby ….. coming soon” along with a heart emoticon. Needless to say, it is an overwhelming moment for Bhatts and Kapoors. And now, Mahesh Bhatt has shared his excitement and said that he is looking forward to taking over the role of a grandfather now.

Talking about it, the ace filmmaker told ETimes that he is really happy for Alia and Ranbir who are set to start their new family. He further asserted that he is set to make his ‘grand debut’ as a grandfather and called it as the most important role of his life. “Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our ‘tribe’ increase. And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut,” Mahesh was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Soni Razdan had also shared her excitement about welcoming the new member in the family on social media. Soni shared Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement on her Instagram story and called it the best news ever. She captioned the news as, “Our cup runneth over” along with heart emoticons. The nani to be also shared her happiness with Hindustan Times that words can’t do justice to the joy they are feeling these days as Alia and Ranbir are set to embrace parenthood for the first time.

