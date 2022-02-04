Mahesh Bhatt reviews Alia Bhatt’s performance in SLB’s Gangubai Kathiawadi; THIS is what he said

Alia Bhatt is creating a massive buzz in the town courtesy her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie, which marks her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, features Alia in the titular role. And as the makers have unveiled the trailer of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Alia’s performance in the trailer is grabbing a lot of attention. Amid this, Mahesh Bhatt has also lauded his daughter’s performance and feels that she has given an outstanding performance in the role of Gangubai.

Speaking to ETimes, Bhatt stated, “According to me, Alia stands out as Gangubai because she has not moulded herself to a model”. He also shared a special message for Alia and asked her not to try to be different from what she is. “Remain what you are. Don’t try to be different from what you are, even for a moment. Only then you will begin to share your ‘fragrance’. Your need to be accepted by the world makes you give in. A flower does not preach. A weed does not want to be a rose. It does not care if you do not praise it or even crush it. The model is the problem,” the ace filmmaker was quoted saying.

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the movie will also star Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in key roles along with Emraan Hashmi in a cameo. Several celebs have also taken to the social media handles to shower love on Alia. Among these, Anil Kapoor tweeted, “Goosebumps and chills! @aliaa08 jumps off the screen, grabs you by your collar and compels you to take notice of how badass she is as #GangubaiKathiawadi! Can't wait for this epic treat! Bhansali! Bhansali! Bhansali! Such an epic period piece!”

