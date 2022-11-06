Mahesh Bhatt shares excitement about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby as they arrive at hospital for delivery

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first child will be arriving anytime now. Just a while back, the parents-to-be were spotted arriving at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai in their car. Paparazzi and fan pages also shared videos and pictures from outside as the couple arrived at the hospital. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Kapoor family has enrolled Alia's name at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon for the baby's delivery. To note, after being in a relationship for five years, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 this year at their Mumbai residence in the presence of close family and close friends. Mahesh Bhatt's excitement on welcoming grandchild

Now, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt expressed his joy ahead of welcoming his first grandchild as his daughter reaches the hospital for her child's delivery. "Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life," the filmmaker told ETimes. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir from the hospital on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Our baby..... coming soon," followed by a heart emoticon. Sharing his excitement, Mahesh earlier told ETimes, “Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our ‘tribe’ increase. And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut.”

Alia Bhatt's baby shower Meanwhile, last month, Alia and Ranbir hosted an intimate baby shower at their Mumbai residence Vastu, which was attended by Kapoors and Bhatts, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Karisma, Shweta Bachchan, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and others. Alia's gal pals like Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, and others also marked their presence at the baby shower. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also shared some dreamy pictures from the celebrations and simply wrote, "just...love," followed by yellow heart emoticons.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor enjoying Brahmastra's success On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are basking in the success of their recently released film Brahmastra. This marked their first on-screen project together. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special guest appearance in the film.

