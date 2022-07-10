Mahesh Bhatt & Soni Razdan visit parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at their residence; PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took the internet by storm after they announced that they are all set to welcome their first baby. The announcement was made by the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress on her social media. Alia shared the big news about her pregnancy with an adorable post on social media which was captioned as, “Our baby ….. coming soon." The picture put up by the actress on shows her in a hospital bed, as her Ranbir sits beside her and the duo stares away at the ultrasound on the monitor.

Alia, who was shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone in London alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, recently, returned to Mumbai. Now, a few hours back, the actress' parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan were spotted by the paparazzi outside Ranbir and Alia's residence in Mumbai as headed to meet the parents-to-be.

Check out Mahesh Bhatt-Soni Razdan's PICS:

